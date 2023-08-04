Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India Start Campaign With 7-2 Win Over China

The Indian men's hockey team made a grand start to their campaign at the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 with an astounding 7-2 win against China at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium on Thursday, 3 August.

It was raining goals for India as Harmanpreet Singh (5', 8'), Varun Kumar (19', 30'), Sukhjeet Singh (15'), Akashdeep Singh (16') entered their name on the scoreboard while charismatic forward Mandeep Singh (40') achieved a personal milestone as he scored his 100th international goal.

Playing in front of a boisterous home crowd, India got off to a roaring start in the first quarter with an assertive attack demolishing the Chinese defence.