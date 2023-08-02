Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan Hockey Team Arrives In India

The Pakistan Hockey team reached India on Monday, 31 July, to participate in the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to be held between 3 to 12 August. The Pakistan team entered Amritsar through the Attari-Wagah border and then traveled to Chennai to participate in the tournament.

The green shirts' coach, Muhammad Saqlain spoke about strengthening the relations between the two countries through sports. “The team is traveling to Chennai to play in the Asian Champions Trophy and teams from all over Asia will feature in the tournament. Through sports, we hope to build our relationship stronger,” he said.