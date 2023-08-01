Asian Champions Trophy: Vice-Captain Hardik Speaks on Team’s Preparations

The Indian men's hockey team will need to control the tempo of the game better and switch on from the word go so as to begin the game on a positive note in the Asian Champions Trophy, starting on Thursday, said vice-captain Hardik Singh on Tuesday.

Hardik said that it will be a tough event for the Indian team as the event will also be preparation for the upcoming Asian Games.

"I hold the belief that each team participating in the competition presents a formidable challenge, being of good quality. Consequently, our approach shall be to prepare diligently for every encounter, offering nothing less than our utmost efforts," Hardik was quoted as saying in a release by Hockey India on Tuesday.

Hardik applauded the team’s show at the recent tour to Spain and said, “We performed well in Spain, especially in the last couple of games which included the 2-1 win against the Netherlands.”