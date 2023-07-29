Women’s World Cup Highlights Success – Not Alongside the System, but Despite It

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Highlights how women in the sport are having to wage dual battles, both extrinsic and intrinsic.
(Photo: Twitter/FIFAWWC, Altered by The Quint)
Since its release in 1996, the song ‘Three Lions’ (commonly known as ‘Football's coming home’) has been the affectionately-adapted anthem of England football team’s fans.
From the ’96 Euros to date, English fans have been united by the tune, vociferously ambitious in their dream of bringing football ‘home’ – that is, England winning major honours.
Except, barring the 1966 World Cup triumph, football has never been ‘home’.
Correction: Men’s football has never been ‘home’.
Yet, only two days before the commencement of women’s football’s pinnacle event – the FIFA Women’s World Cup (WWC) – the same English players who bought football home, publicly expressed they were left disappointed by the football governors at home.
In many ways, the 2023 WWC will be a trailblazer. The prize pool has been set at $110 million – over three times the 2019 figure. Moreover, each player will also receive a direct payment from FIFA based on their team’s performance – ranging from $30,000 to $270,000.
Behind the blossom, however, is a stockpile of dried leaves crying out for attention from the footballing top brass, ones who are usually spotted in blazers and tuxedos. Albeit, to no avail.
The English players pleaded and supplicated, but despite their requests not being promptly responded to, they chose to ‘play with pride, passion and perseverance,’ as the statement read.
England’s case, unfortunately, is only a solitary instance among many on the list of teams being at crossroads with the management back home.
The Zambian men’s national team came close to qualifying for the World Cup on a few occasions, most notably in 1994, where they missed out to Morocco by only one point.
Whilst they were not successful, the women’s team scripted history on 22 July, representing the nation in the World Cup for the first time. Away from the players, although, the focus has remained on the Zambian coach Bruce Mwape, who has been accused of sexual misconduct.
Speaking to The Guardian, an unnamed Zambian footballer said “If he wants to sleep with someone, you have to say yes. It’s normal that the coach sleeps with the players in our team.”
The Zambian women footballers are not alone in their fight against sexual misconduct. Haiti – another nation that qualified for its first Women's World Cup, ending a 39-year-old drought after their men’s team did the same in 1974, share a similar story.
Jean-Bart was subsequently banned by FIFA, but the suspension was lifted by the Court for Arbitration of Sports (CAS), who deemed the evidence provided was not sufficient.
Haiti’s neighbours, Jamaica are in turmoil of their own. Whilst they were lionised for holding France to a goalless draw in their first match, their trip from the Caribbean to Australia looked unsure till about a month ago.
With the federation not offering much assistance in terms of necessary expenditures – be it travel, nutrition or compensation – players decided to take matters into their own hands.
Another payment dispute involved the South African team, except unlike their English counterparts, the Banyana Banyana opted for a much harsher approach and decided to boycott a friendly against Botswana earlier this month – forcing the federation to field a second-string side and subsequently suffer an embarrassing 5-0 defeat – before the dispute was eventually settled.
There are other instances of women’s teams highlighting the lack of necessary financial support from their federations, including Canada.
Barring that, there are also instances of teams revolting against the governing bodies over personnel appointments. Many renowned Spanish players have had to miss out on a trip to Australia owing to their disagreement with coach Jorge Vilda, while the French players have had to resort to claims of skipping the tournament entirely to get their federation to appoint a new manager in Corinne Diacre’s place.
Beyond the massive strides taken by the Megan Rapinoes and the Alex Morgans – rewards of which are now being reaped by the global female footballing community holistically – the 2023 Women’s World Cup highlights issues aplenty.
Issues, that are glaring enough to claim that these set of trendsetters currently going about with their business in Australia have had to fight, and win battles – not alongside the system, but despite it.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)