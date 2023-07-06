The Sunil Chhetri Constant: Indian Football’s Sole Transience-Defying Phenomenon

Barring the staunch supporters, of which there aren’t many, the nation’s relationship with football could be termed, albeit whilst running the risk of oversimplistic generalisation, ‘sporadic.’

Once in a blue moon, the citizens will receive a circular, saying that the football team has qualified for a competition. Be for it ninety minutes, and ninety minutes only, there will be earnest interest. And, depending on the result, there will be either of two subsequent plausible comments – ‘This is why the sport isn’t popular in India,’ should the team lose; and, if they win, ‘I’m telling you, we will qualify for the next FIFA World Cup.’