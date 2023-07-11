We Have a Lot of Deep & Meaningful Chats: Sunil Chhetri on Bond With Virat Kohli

Eighteen years and 92 international goals since his India debut, skipper Sunil Chhetri said that he could not have ever scripted his career the way it has unfolded in the last two decades.

The 38-year-old, who led the Blue Tigers to successive championship victories in the form of the Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championship, is eternally grateful for the love that the masses continue to shower upon him at every given opportunity.

Speaking to the Indian Super League (ISL), Chhetri expressed ecstasy at the course that his playing career has undertaken.