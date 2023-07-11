WI vs IND Test Series 2023: Date, Venue, Schedule & Live Streaming Details

Australia vs India Test Series 2023: Full Schedule, Date, Time, Venue, and More.
(Photo: The Quint)
Team India is on a month-long Caribbean tour and they will also be facing the West Indies team in two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. The tournament will begin on 12 July 22023, Wednesday. The Indian players will be back on the field after a month since the World Test Championship (WTC) final.
India and West Indies are scheduled to play a two-match Test series that is a part of the 2023-2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC). Let's know the squad, full schedule, venue, and live streaming details of the West Indies vs India Test Match.
West Indies (for first Test): Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (Vice Captain), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican
Travelling Reserves: Tevin Imlach, Akeem Jordan
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini
1st Test - 12-16 July 2023 at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica
2nd Test - 20- 24 July 2023 at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
The two Test matches between India and the West Indies will begin at 7:30 PM IST and the match will be live streamed at Doordarshan (DD) Sports channel but only on Free cable networks and not on DTH.
The series can be streamed live through JioCinema, Disney+Hotstar, and Fancode.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)