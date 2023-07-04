SAFF Championship 2023 Final: In Kuwait Rout, India Conquer Nerves & Naysayers

India won the SAFF Championship for the record ninth time, albeit by fending off perhaps the toughest challenge they have ever faced in this competition, as the Blue Tigers secured a 5-4 win over Kuwait on penalties. The two teams were inseparable after 120 minutes, with the scoreline reading 1-1 in Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Tuesday, 4 July, but heroics from Gurpreet Singh Sandhu earned India what was a perfectly deserved piece of silverware.

Unlike the semi-final, wherein Lebanon caught the hosts by surprise in the first few minutes of the game, skipper Sunil Chhetri and his players looked in complete control of the game against Kuwait, sticking to their attacking flair and not resorting to defensive tactics.