‘Virat Kohli Started Fight, I Gave It Back’: Naveen Opens up on IPL 2023 Feud

A month after Naveen-ul-Haq became a household name in India, perhaps for not the right reasons, the Afghan pacer has revealed what happened on the night of 1 May. Naveen’s IPL franchise, Lucknow Super Giants was up against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Lucknow’s BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, where he found himself in the epicenter of a major skirmish.

In the match where his team suffered an 18-run defeat, Naveen engaged in a feud with RCB batter Virat Kohli, which continued even after the match as LSG’s mentor, Gautam Gambhir got involved. Albeit Kohli and Naveen exchanged words during the game as well, tempers flared during the customary post-match handshakes.