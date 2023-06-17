‘Virat Kohli Started Fight, I Gave It Back’: Naveen Opens up on IPL 2023 Feud

IPL 2023: Naveen-ul-Haq opens up on the fight with Virat Kohli
(Photo: BCCI/Altered by The Quint)
A month after Naveen-ul-Haq became a household name in India, perhaps for not the right reasons, the Afghan pacer has revealed what happened on the night of 1 May. Naveen’s IPL franchise, Lucknow Super Giants was up against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Lucknow’s BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, where he found himself in the epicenter of a major skirmish.
In the match where his team suffered an 18-run defeat, Naveen engaged in a feud with RCB batter Virat Kohli, which continued even after the match as LSG’s mentor, Gautam Gambhir got involved. Albeit Kohli and Naveen exchanged words during the game as well, tempers flared during the customary post-match handshakes.
“I didn't start the fight. After the match, when we were shaking hands, Virat Kohli started the fight. I was just shaking hands and then he grabbed my hand forcefully. I am also a human being, I reacted,” he said.
“Kohli said things during the match, and even after it. I generally don't sledge anyone, and even if I do it I would say it to the batters only when I am bowling because I am a bowler. In that match, I didn't utter a single word. I didn't sledge anyone. Players who were there will know how I dealt with the situation. I never lost my temper,” he further added.
IPL 2023: Naveen-ul-Haq and Virat Kohli were involved in a lengthy altercation.
Following the match, Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100% of their match fees for an extended altercation after the match, whilst Naveen was handed a 50% fee deduction. The Kabul-born speedster further elaborated on it, claiming the fine amounts highlight who was to blame for the skirmish.
“When you will look at the fines you will understand who started the fight. I never badmouth anyone, but if someone says something to me, I won’t stay silent. I will give it back,” Naveen concluded.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)