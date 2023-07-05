PM Modi, Anurag Thakur Congratulate Indian Team on SAFF Championship Triumph

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday congratulated the Indian men's football team for winning record-extending ninth SAFF Championship title.

The Blue Tigers defeated Kuwait 5-4 via sudden death penalties in the final to defend the title at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was the hero of the night, as he saved the last penalty in the final by Kuwait captain Haijah, to secure a win for India.