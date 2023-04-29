An Ode to Mizoram – How Naupang League Is Redefining Kids’ Love for Football

First Impressions Last

The Eiffel Tower, the Louvre Museum, or the Notre Dame Cathedral might be used to define Paris, but popular tourist attractions do not necessarily constitute the first impressions about the French capital. Rather, a conversation with a localite, right after landing at the Charles de Gaulle airport, is more likely to present a perfectly transparent portrait of the city.

Our chauffeur at the Lengpui airport, in Mizoram’s capital, Aizawl, once aspired to be a footballer. Destiny, as it so often does, had differing plans in store, but it does not stop him from bragging about how he is friends with a former Indian national team player, Lalrindika Ralte.