IWL 2023: Fixtures, Schedule, Venue, Live Streaming of Indian Women's League

The Indian Women’s League (IWL) 2023 will begin today, 26 April 2023 and for the people who don't know IWL is the top-tier women’s football game of the country. The IWL 2023 will kick off with Misaka United taking on Mata Rukmani Football Club and Sports Odisha playing HOPS Football Club at the same time.
On the first day of the IWL 2023, defending champions Gokulam FC will be in action and will face the East Bengal in the evening game. The league come to an end on 13 May and dates for the finale matches are still not known.
Gokulam won the IWL in 2020 while Sethu FC won the the league in 2019. Rising Students’ Club won the trophy in 2018 and Eastern Sporting Union won the inaugural title in 2017. The IWL game was not organized in 2021 due to the pandemic.
IWL 2023 is the sixth edition of the women’s top-tier league and this year 16 teams will participate in the league.
Know about the dates, format, teams and full schedule for Indian Women’s League, IWL 2023.
This year 16 teams will be participating in the IWL 2023 and they have been divided into two groups of eight teams each. The top four teams from each group will go to the knockout stage of quarterfinals, semi-finals and the final.
Group A: Gokulam Kerala FC, Mata Rukmani FC, HOPS FC, Misaka United FC, Kahaani FC, East Bengal FC, Sports Odisha, Mumbai Knights FC
Group B: Sethu FC, Kickstart FC, Celtic Queens FC, Eastern Sporting Union, CRPF FC, Churchill Brothers FCG, Lords FA Kochi, Odisha FC
The top eight teams which reach the knockout stage will be eligible for direct slots in next season’s IWL.
The clubs in IWL will have three foreign players and a maximum of two will be allowed on the field at a time.
Where will the IWL 2023 matches be played?
All matches of IWL 2023 will be played at TransStadia and the Shahibaug Police Ground in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
Where can the football fans watch the IWL 2023 matches live?
The AIFF has not got any broadcast partner yet thus the IWL 2023 matches will be shown on the Indian Football YouTube channel live.
April 26
Misaka United vs Mata Rukmani Football Club: 8.00 AM IST
Sports Odisha vs HOPS Football Club: 8.00 AM IST
East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala: 4.30 PM IST
Kahaani Football Club vs Mumbai Knights FC: 4.30 PM IST
April 27
Lords FA Kochi YMAA vs Celtic Queens: 8.00 AM IST
Eastern Sporting Union vs Kickstart FC Karnataka: 8:00 AM IST
Central Reserve Police Force Football Club vs Odisha FC: 4:30 PM IST
April 28
Churchill Brothers vs Sethu: 8.00 AM IST
April 29
HOPS FC vs Misaka United: 8.00 AM IST
Mumbai Knights vs Mata Rukmani: 8.00 AM IST
Gokulam Kerala vs Sports Odisha: 4.30 PM IST
East Bengal vs Kahaani: 4.30 PM IST
April 30
Celtic Queens vs Eastern Sporting Union: 8.00 AM IST
Odisha vs Kickstart: 8.00 AM IST
Churchill Brothers vs CRPF: 4.30 PM IST
Sethu vs Lords: 4.30 PM IST
May 2
HOPS vs Gokulam Kerala: 8.00 AM IST
Misaka United vs Mumbai Knights: 8.00 AM IST
Sports Odisha vs Kahaani: 4.30 PM IST
Mata Rukmani vs East Bengal: 4.30 PM IST
May 3
Celtic Queens vs Sethu: 8.00 AM IST
Eastern Union vs Odisha: 8.00 AM IST
Kickstart vs Churchill Brothers: 4.30 PM IST
Lords vs CPRF: 4.30 PM IST
May 4
East Bengal vs Mumbai Knights: 8.00 AM IST
Gokulam Kerala vs Misaka United: 8.00 AM IST
Kahaani vs HOPS: 4.30 PM IST
Sports Odisha vs Mata Rukmani: 4.30 PM IST
May 5
Churchill Brothers vs Odisha: 8.00 AM IST
Sethu vs Eastern Sporting Union: 8.00 AM IST
CRPF vs Celtic Queens: 4.30 PM IST
Lords vs Kickstart: 4.30 PM IST
May 6
Misaka United vs East Bengal: 8.00 AM IST
Gokulam Kerala vs Kahaani: 8.00 AM IST
HOPS vs Mata Rukmani: 4.30 PM IST
Mumbai Knights vs Sports Odisha: 4.30 PM IST
May 7
Sethu vs CRPF: 8.00 AM IST
Eastern Sporting Union vs Churchill Brothers: 8.00 AM IST
Odisha vs Lords: 4.30 PM IST
Celtic Queens vs Kickstart: 4.30 PM IST
May 9
Kahaani vs Misaka United: 8.00 AM IST
Sports Odisha vs East Bengal: 8.00 AM IST
HOPS vs Mumbai Knights: 4.30 PM IST
Mata Rukmani vs Gokulam Kerala: 4.30 PM IST
May 10
CRPF vs Eastern Union: 8.00 AM IST
Lords FA vs Churchill Brothers: 8.00 AM IST
Kickstart vs Sethu: 4.30 PM IST
Celtic Queens vs Odisha: 4.30 PM IST
May 12
Misaka United vs Sports Odisha: 8.00 AM IST
Kahaani vs Mata Rukmani: 8.00 AM IST
Gokulam Kerala vs Mumbai Knights: 4.30 PM IST
East Bengal vs HOPS: 4.30 PM IST
May 13
CRPF vs Kickstart: 8.00 AM IST
Eastern Sporting Union vs Lords: 8.00 AM IST
Sethu vs Odisha: 4.30 PM IST
Churchill Brothers vs Celtic Queen: 4.30 PM IST
