IWL 2023: Fixtures, Schedule, Venue, Live Streaming of Indian Women's League

The Indian Women’s League (IWL) 2023 will begin today, 26 April 2023 and for the people who don't know IWL is the top-tier women’s football game of the country. The IWL 2023 will kick off with Misaka United taking on Mata Rukmani Football Club and Sports Odisha playing HOPS Football Club at the same time.

On the first day of the IWL 2023, defending champions Gokulam FC will be in action and will face the East Bengal in the evening game. The league come to an end on 13 May and dates for the finale matches are still not known.

Gokulam won the IWL in 2020 while Sethu FC won the the league in 2019. Rising Students’ Club won the trophy in 2018 and Eastern Sporting Union won the inaugural title in 2017. The IWL game was not organized in 2021 due to the pandemic.

IWL 2023 is the sixth edition of the women’s top-tier league and this year 16 teams will participate in the league.

Know about the dates, format, teams and full schedule for Indian Women’s League, IWL 2023.