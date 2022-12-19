The Last Hoorah – Messi, Tendulkar & Other Icons for Whom Hope Never Died

What makes something stand the test of time?

Think of ‘The Shawshank Redemption.’ The protagonist Andy Dufrense, a banker serving two life sentences for murders that he did not commit, goes through every aspect of the tellurian hell that prison is – harassment, betrayal, solitary confinement, you name it.

Eventually, the climax shows Andy escaping through a tunnel he had dug for 19 years. In an ideal world, Andy should not have been acquitted in the first place, but only for the hellish experiences will his character, and more importantly, the audience, truly cherish the heavenly taste of freedom.

Chances are high that Lionel Messi, Argentina’s football icon, has never heard of Tim Robbins, the actor who portrayed Andy. Beyond any doubt, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has absolutely zero similarities with Stephen King, the author who wrote the novel.