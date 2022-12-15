Morocco at FIFA WC 2022: A Chapter Concludes, But the Storytelling Will Not Die

FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco's hopes of becoming world champions might have ended, but they have paved the path for others to follow.
In Morocco, like everywhere else on the planet, globalisation was not always a dominant spectacle. It was not always imperative to congratulate the national football team on Facebook and Instagram for their achievement. Before it became a norm to live-stream euphoria from sombre living rooms, albeit meticulously concealed by blinding neon lights, people would just take to the streets in joy and embrace the nearest stranger.
Before indiscernible digital walls were built around them, Moroccans had a unique and incredibly special way of bonding – ‘Hikayat.’ It is a form of open-air storytelling, where master storytellers, known as ‘hikayati,’ would share fables about the kings and the witches, the workers and the riches, the mystifying deserts and the panoramic beaches. Thousands will flock to Jemaa el-Fnaa, the main square at Marrakech, to be left spellbound by the astounding craft of the storytellers.
But like every good thing, the craft met its conclusion following the advent of new entertainment mediums. In Morocco, it is a common saying that the death of a storyteller means an entire library is burnt down.
A semi-final defeat against France meant that Morocco’s hopes of becoming world champions have ended. But instead of being a conclusion, it is a new beginning. One, that will inspire generations to come.
Morocco became the first African nation to qualify for the semi-final of FIFA World Cup 2022.
The geographic positioning makes Morocco a sui generis nation. It belongs to the continent of Africa, but is also a part of the ‘Arab homeland.’ Asking a native about whether they feel more African or Arabian will be a flip of the coin – odds are equal.
The most important thing, however, is that they have managed to inspire both worlds.
Placed in a tough group alongside Belgium and Croatia, it was rather unexpected that they will even make it out of the group stage, let alone qualify for the semi-final. They did so, and then defeated two nations who, many winters ago, arrived in the area for their own vested interests – Spain and Portugal.
The semi-final against France was again a unique spectacle, as Morocco were playing against a nation they happened to be a part of, during the first five editions of the competition.
The odds were stacked against Regragui’s team. Many of his trusted warriors were wounded, the French were far more formidable, and the world came crashing down for them when Theo Hernandez scored in the fifth minute.
Morocco needed to do what they do best – fight. And fight they did, till the very last nanosecond, despite conceding another goal later on in the match.
Despite missing a few crucial players, Morocco waged a brave battle against France till the last second.
The African continent has benefited from Morocco’s achievements in more ways than one. The semi-final qualification means Africa could have a maximum of 11 representatives at the 2026 World Cup.
That is the numerical advantage, but there is also a psychological aspect to it.
Barring the African aspect, it is also a lesson to the world. Matches of African nations lack Europe’s sheer impeccability, both in terms of infrastructure and broadcast. Following Morocco’s dream run, one can expect a spike in interest and also holistic football development in the continent.
For the lesser developed football forces who have the same goals Morocco once had, like India for instance, the Atlas Lions’ story could serve as a guidebook to adhere to. The steps Morocco undertook in their journey were not ostentatiously audacious, but earnest and humble.
Every African nation and other non-elites of football should take a leaf out of Morocco's book.
Having instilled confidence across every nation that is not a footballing elite, the most pertinent question now is – what next for Morocco?
The goalposts have shifted and the immediate target has already been laid down by the coach, merely minutes after the loss against France. The target for Morocco is to qualify for every single edition of the competition from now onwards.
“We have to show that regularly if we want Morocco to be on the world footballing map. We might never be as good as Brazil, France, England, but I would like us to qualify for every World Cup. We have proven that Africans can go toe to toe with top teams. We need to work hard to show that it is no accident,” Regragui said after the match, as per quotes in The Guardian.
Head coach Walid Regragui wants Morocco to qualify for every World Cup from now onwards.
For the players, better opportunities in club football could be knocking at the doors. The likes of Yahia Attiyat Allah and Yahya Jabrane, who still ply their trade in Moroccan teams, could find new homes in Europe. Those already established in Europe could find the big teams preparing offer letters.
Overall, the achievement of the Atlas Lions was pathbreaking. Now, it needs to be ensured that the path does not become a deserted one – more teams will need to walk the same walk, while Morocco’s task will be to be the guiding force.
