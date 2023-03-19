Everything Is Rotten in the State of East Bengal: Demise of India’s Real Madrid

While ATK Mohun Bagan won the 2022/23 Indian Super League (ISL), East Bengal, the other of the two renowned 'Kolkata Giants,' which claims to have 45 million fans – the largest in Asia for an Indian club – and once called itself 'India’s Real Madrid', is in total dumps.

The fans are justifiably worried.

In the recently concluded edition of ISL, the club – whose players wear bright red and golden jerseys – lost 13 out of 20 matches. In an 11-team team, they could only manage a ninth-place finish. To make matters worse, they also have lost all of the last eight Kolkata Derby clashes, against arch-rivals, ATK Mohun Bagan.

“This is our facepalm moment, even the Gods cannot help us,” says Rajesh Chaudhuri, the great-grandson of Suresh Chandra Roy Chowdhury who started the club in Calcutta (not Kolkata then) with his family's cash and even went to England to buy the red and golden jerseys.