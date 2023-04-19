Bhubaneswar to Host Intercontinental Cup Football Tournament From 9 June

Earlier last month, Manipur hosted the Tri-Nation international football tournament.



"Imphal had experienced the joy of International football in March, and now it's Bhubaneswar's turn to join the country's growing map of international venues for men's football," said AIFF Secretary General Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran.



"Bhubaneswar was one of the venues of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, and with that, we have seen some excellent infrastructure being developed by the Government of Odisha. It is a legacy that the U-17 Women's World Cup has left behind and has paved the path for the Senior Men's National Team to now play in the city for the first time in its history.