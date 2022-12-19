‘Messianic Night’: The Headlines After Lionel Messi Lifts the 2022 World Cup

For Argentina, Messi scored first followed by his three teammates to help Messi add the one trophy missing from his cabinet.
(Photo: PTI)
Lionel Messi's dream of winning the FIFA World Cup finally materialised on Sunday night at the Lusail Stadium with Argentina surviving a few anxious moments to register a fighting 4-2 penalty shoot win over defending.
For Argentina, Messi scored first followed by his three teammates to help Messi add the one trophy missing from his cabinet.
The Golden Ball winner gave his Argentina fans another reason to celebrate, saying he has no plans of retiring from international football just yet.
As the world lauds Messi for emulating countryman Diego Maradona, here's how newspapers reported his historic triumph.
The Telegraph headline of the win, accompanied with a subtitle saying, "Last piece of Greatest Of All Time jigsaw in incredible final."
The Times Of India's headline which says, "SUPREMESSI."
The Indian Express' headline after the 2022 World Cup final which says, "Messianic Night."
Business Standard's headline said,"Messi, Di Maria, Mbappe: The Magicians."
Hindustan Times called the historic win "Messi's Maradona Moment."`
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)