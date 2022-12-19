Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019‘Messianic Night’: The Headlines After Lionel Messi Lifts the 2022 World Cup

‘Messianic Night’: The Headlines After Lionel Messi Lifts the 2022 World Cup

As the world lauds Messi for emulating countryman Maradona, here's how newspapers reported the historic triumph.
The Quint
Photos
Published:

For Argentina, Messi scored first followed by his three teammates to help Messi add the one trophy missing from his cabinet.

|

(Photo: PTI)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>For Argentina, Messi scored first followed by his three teammates to help Messi add the one trophy missing from his cabinet.</p></div>

Lionel Messi's dream of winning the FIFA World Cup finally materialised on Sunday night at the Lusail Stadium with Argentina surviving a few anxious moments to register a fighting 4-2 penalty shoot win over defending.

Argentina and France brought their very best to the fore at the final hurdle, but as football gods would have it, only one team’s ‘best’ was worthy enough of being crowned world champions, and here in Qatar, it was the team that wears white and blue, and for whom, the wizard known as Lionel Messi plays for.

For Argentina, Messi scored first followed by his three teammates to help Messi add the one trophy missing from his cabinet.

The Golden Ball winner gave his Argentina fans another reason to celebrate, saying he has no plans of retiring from international football just yet.

As the world lauds Messi for emulating countryman Diego Maradona, here's how newspapers reported his historic triumph.

Also ReadIn Pursuit of Messi: How a Kerala Woman Learnt Spanish, Moved to Spain for Leo

The Telegraph headline of the win, accompanied with a subtitle saying, "Last piece of Greatest Of All Time jigsaw in incredible final."

The Times Of India's headline which says, "SUPREMESSI."

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian Express' headline after the 2022 World Cup final which says, "Messianic Night."

Business Standard's headline said,"Messi, Di Maria, Mbappe: The Magicians."

Hindustan Times called the historic win "Messi's Maradona Moment."`

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT