Argentina v France Final Photos: Messi's Argentina Win Epic FIFA World Cup Final

2022 FIFA World Cup final: Lionel Messi celebrates his team's goal in extra time vs France.
(Photo: PTI)
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his side's first goal, off a penalty kick, during the FIFA World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
Argentina's players celebrate after Lionel Messi scored his side's opening goal during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
Bengaluru: Argentina fans cheer during the FIFA World Cup 2022 final match between Argentina and France in Qatar, in Bengaluru.
Argentina's Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
Argentina's Angel Di Maria, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
Argentina's Angel Di Maria, left, celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. AP/PTI(AP12_18_2022_000356B)
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
French supporters react as Frances Kylian Mbappe scores during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France, Sunday.
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
France's Kylian Mbappe, from left, celebrates with team mates Eduardo Camavinga and Marcus Thuram after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
Argentina's head coach Lionel Scaloni motivates his players before the start of extra time of the World Cup final between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, celebrates his side's third goal during the World Cup final match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring from the penalty spot his side's third goal during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
A video screen shows the score at the end of extra time during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
France's Kylian Mbappe scores during a shootout at the end of the World Cup final soccer match between during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez celebrates after saving a penalty during a shootout at the end of the World Cup final soccer match between during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France.
Argentinian players celebrate after winning penalty shootout during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
France's President Emmanuel Macron and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez confort France's Kylian Mbappe at the end of the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
