Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manisha Kalyan Named Footballers of the Year for 2022-23

Chhangte also emerged as one of Mumbai City FC's most influential figures in their League Winners' Shield run, appearing in all 22 of the club's Indian Super League (ISL) matches last season and scoring 10 goals while providing six assists.

He netted seven more goals and provided three assists in seven appearances in the Durand Cup last season, while also managing to score one goal in three games in the Super Cup.

On the other hand, the 21-year-old forward Manisha won the AIFF Women's Footballer of the Year award for the 2022-23 season, surpassing Dalima Chhibber and Ngangbam Sweety Devi.

The Punjab-born footballer continues to shine brightly in her career, securing this prestigious award for the second consecutive time. Kalyan had previously won the 2020-21 AIFF Women's Emerging Footballer of the Year as well.