AIFF Mourns the Death of Legendary Indian Footballer Tulsidas Balaram

While the federation will fly its flag at half-mast during this period, a one-minute silence will be observed before the start of all competitive matches in India.

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey said in his condolence message, "He was a blessed child of the football god. I am sure Balaram-da has returned to him, leaving us mourning for one of the most gifted players in Indian Football history. He truly was from a golden generation of Indian Football. He was one of the best we had ever seen. My thoughts go out to his family."

Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran said, "The entire Indian Football fraternity is shattered and heart broken by the passing away of Tulsidas Balaram. My condolences go to his family. May his soul rest in peace."