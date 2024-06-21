Igor Stimac vs AIFF: Sacked India Coach Lays Bare Long List of Allegations

I have told you that I decided that I would leave and say goodbye to India a long time back. But on the very first day after the game against Qatar, I got a call from Satya (AIFF acting general secretary M Satyanarayan), asking me about accepting the Intercontinental Cup in July. I was amazed at the lack of knowledge about football among these people. They don’t even have any clue about football. They only care about their powers and how to stay in their positions. Satya asked if I would be okay with receiving three months' salary and leaving my position. I told him to stay patient for a few days, as I am already speaking with other places. But suddenly, on the next day, I received my termination letter. This was only half a day after telling Satya to be patient and not come under social media pressure. I was hurt once again. That was not something which should happen in a serious organization. Now they are panicking as the sum is huge. They are probably talking with their commercial partner, but I don't care anymore. It was a great honour. I will always be a fan of the Indian team.

Igor Stimac