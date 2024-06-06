Sunil Chhetri Felicitated by AIFF President After Kuwait Game

The show didn’t go the way it was expected, at least for the huge number of Indian fans present at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Thursday, 6 June, 2024, but it didn’t stop them from showering love and appreciation on Sunil Chhetri, who played his 151st and last international match in the goalless draw against Kuwait.

There were big cheers from the crowd as India’s all-time highest scorer in international football walked up the makeshift dias on the pitch to receive a plaque that was handed over to him by the All India Football President Kalyan Chaubey.

The plaque that Mr. Chaubey presented to Chhetri on behalf of the Indian Football fraternity, said: