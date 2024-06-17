AIFF Part Ways With Indian Football Team's Head Coach Igor Stimac

Noting the disappointing outcome of the senior men’s national team's FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification campaign, the senior members of the AIFF unanimously agreed that a new head coach would be best placed to take the team forward. The senior officials of the All India Football Federation held a virtual meeting on Sunday at which they arrived at this decision.

The meeting was chaired by AIFF Vice President NA Haris and the others in attendance were Menla Ethenpa (Member, Executive Committee and Chairperson, Finance Committee), Anilkumar Prabhakaran (Member, Executive Committee and Chairperson, Competitions Committee), IM Vijayan, (Chairman of the AIFF Technical Committee), Climax Lawrence (Member of the AIFF Technical Committee) and M. Satyanarayan (Acting Secretary General).