Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Football Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019AIFF Part Ways With Indian Football Team's Head Coach Igor Stimac

AIFF Part Ways With Indian Football Team's Head Coach Igor Stimac

The decision to relieve Igor Stimac of his duties came after India's poor 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.
IANS
Football
Published:

Igor Stimac has been relieved of his duties as the Indian football team's head coach.

|

(Photo: Indian Football)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Igor Stimac has been relieved of his duties as the Indian football team's head coach.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Noting the disappointing outcome of the senior men’s national team's FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification campaign, the senior members of the AIFF unanimously agreed that a new head coach would be best placed to take the team forward. The senior officials of the All India Football Federation held a virtual meeting on Sunday at which they arrived at this decision.

The meeting was chaired by AIFF Vice President NA Haris and the others in attendance were Menla Ethenpa (Member, Executive Committee and Chairperson, Finance Committee), Anilkumar Prabhakaran (Member, Executive Committee and Chairperson, Competitions Committee), IM Vijayan, (Chairman of the AIFF Technical Committee), Climax Lawrence (Member of the AIFF Technical Committee) and M. Satyanarayan (Acting Secretary General).

Also Read‘Injustice to My Boys’, Stimac Hits Back at Controversial Qatar’s Goal vs India
Also ReadWho Could Be India’s Next Sunil Chhetri? What Do Indian Football Fans Think?
Also ReadSunil Chhetri & Virat Kohli – Destined To Fail. Fated To Fall. Still, They Rose.
The meeting instructed the Acting Secretary General Satyanarayan to notify the current head coach Igor Stimac of its decision to terminate his engagement.

"Pursuant to the above, a notice of termination has been issued to Stimac by the AIFF Secretariat, and he stands relieved of his obligations with immediate effect. The AIFF thanks Stimac for his service to the national team and wishes him well in his future endeavours," a statement read.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT