Sunil Chhetri & Virat Kohli – Destined To Fail. Fated To Fall. Still, They Rose.

In 2015, Virat Kohli found himself facing a daunting predicament. A few months had passed since MS Dhoni retired from Test cricket. India arrived in Sri Lanka for a three-match Test series, and surprisingly, were defeated in the first Test, failing to chase 176 runs.

Despite having played international cricket for seven years, Kohli was stepping into uncharted territory. He not only had to navigate the team through the turbulence left by Dhoni's departure, but also fortify it to new heights of invincibility.

Prior to embarking on this endeavour, did Virat Kohli seek counsel from his dear friend, Sunil Chhetri?