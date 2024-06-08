Sunil Chhetri & Virat Kohli – Destined To Fail. Fated To Fall. Still, They Rose.

The parallels in careers of India's two greatest modern-day sporting icons – Sunil Chhetri and Virat Kohli.
(Photo: X/RCBTweets, Altered by The Quint's Nishika Thapa)
In 2015, Virat Kohli found himself facing a daunting predicament. A few months had passed since MS Dhoni retired from Test cricket. India arrived in Sri Lanka for a three-match Test series, and surprisingly, were defeated in the first Test, failing to chase 176 runs.
Despite having played international cricket for seven years, Kohli was stepping into uncharted territory. He not only had to navigate the team through the turbulence left by Dhoni's departure, but also fortify it to new heights of invincibility.
Prior to embarking on this endeavour, did Virat Kohli seek counsel from his dear friend, Sunil Chhetri?
The start was far from ideal. India played to a dispiriting draw against Nepal and then lost to Cameroon. The Blue Tigers could still qualify for the final, but the opposition, yet again, was a much stronger Cameroon. Trailing 1-2 till the 78th minute, the outcome seemed to be a foregone conclusion. Until, Chhetri equalised, enforcing penalties, and then, India won.
Fast forward to 2015, after the initial Test loss to Sri Lanka, the Indian cricket team rallied magnificently. The team’s dominance was highlighted by the margin of victory in the two subsequent matches – 278 runs and 117 runs.
In 2012, Indian football fans were reassured that although the Bhutia era had ended, the sport was in safe hands with Chhetri. Three years later, Indian cricket enthusiasts celebrated the dawn of the Virat Kohli era.
We are talking about the early 2000s.
This was when Virat Kohli was honing his skills under coach Rajkumar Sharma’s tutelage, at the West Delhi Cricket Academy. That, the kid was talented, was known by all. Byt talent alone could not earn him a place in the Delhi Under-14 team.
Around the same time, Chhetri – four years older than Kohli – was representing Delhi in age-level football, but no club would sign him.
Neither accepted what they were offered, but worked to achieve what they deserved – Kohli would soon be selected for the U-15 state team, and Chhetri would sign his first contract for City Club.
An impressive Durand Cup campaign in 2001 earned Chhetri a move to Mohun Bagan – one of India’s oldest, and most successful clubs. Though not quite the showstopper for the Mariners, he was far from an insignificant footnote, scoring 28 goals in 72 matches.
There was, still, a missing element which could unlock his true potential. He had a couple of options – either remain content with what he was doing, or move heaven and earth to find the missing element.
Parallels could be drawn to Kohli’s career, as after winning cricket’s pinnacle event – the ICC Cricket World Cup – at only 22 years of age, Kohli could have taken his feet off the pedal. Yet, he went in exactly the opposite direction, by further intensifying his training regime and making his dietary habits more disciplined than ever before.
Two boys from Delhi, with a seemingly ineradicable love for food, had eradicated all deleterious eating habits, and they are reaping the rewards of the decision to date.
Kohli led the Indian team to the celebrated 2008 U-19 World Cup triumph, was swiftly called up to the senior team, scored a century on his ODI World Cup debut, and eventually lifted the trophy. So, was he always destined to succeed, right?
Consider 2011 for evidence. Kohli had a disastrous debut Test series against the West Indies, scoring only 76 runs in three matches. He was subsequently dropped for the Tests against England, but his exemplary white-ball form earned him a recall. Many were miffed, and the displeasure was voiced vehemently.
Even more so, when in the first match of the 2012 Border Gavaskar Trophy, Kohli accumulated merely 32 runs across both innings.
What happened next?
A fighting 44, followed by an even better 75 in the second Test. Then a century in the third Test – his first-ever. Followed by two half-centuries and another century in his next Test series, against New Zealand.
One would expect a youngster to wilt after transitioning from being an undisputed champion to the unacceptably mediocre, and seek solace in the comfort of home soil.
Except, Chhetri ventured abroad on two more occasions – first in the United States of America to play for Kansas City Wizards, and then in Portugal to play for Sporting Clube de Portugal. The experience from both stints had an undeniably crucial role in making him the player he was.
Virat Kohli's unwavering commitment to the sport, which once saw him score 90 runs in a Ranji Trophy match just hours after his father passed away, continues to drive him to uncharted heights, even as his career nears its twilight.
Until then, cherish them while you still can.
