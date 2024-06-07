Who Could Be India’s Next Sunil Chhetri? What Do Indian Football Fans Think?

Why is the most popular name among fans to be Chhetri’s successor a winger, and not a number nine? The answer lies in the preference of Indian Super League coaches for overseas recruits in the striker position, resulting in a limited pool of Indian strikers.

In terms of goal-scoring prowess, however, Lallianzuala Chhangte is as good as any Indian footballer currently active – highlighted by the fact that he was the leading Indian goal-scorer in last season’s ISL, with 10 goals.