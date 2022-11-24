Qatar 2022 - The World Cup of Voice

Dubai is an important centre for cricket, tennis, and golf. The IPL in India has snatched power out of the hands of England and Australia. The Saudis seek to change the world order of golf, pouring billions of dollars into LIV Golf. Arabian money has long funded top-tier football in the traditionally Eurocentric leagues in England, France, Italy, and Spain. The Formula One season begins (in Bahrain) and ends (in Abu Dhabi) in the desert. The list goes on and on.

While such a regional thrust for socio-economic relevance can be understood in politics, it is much harder to fathom the silence of the brands.

The promise of revenues, especially during the holiday season, seems to have bought the silence of the mega sponsors. Adidas expects to rake in over $400mn due to its association with the FIFA World Cup. Budweiser promised to ship an entire warehouse full of beer to the winning country. In their tweet on 19 November, they ask, “Who will get them?”

McDonald’s has launched a campaign with Ted Lasso designed explicitly for the World Cup audience. Louis Vuitton got Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to pose with a chessboard foisted on its famed trunks.