FIFA World Cup 2022: Japan Stun Four-Time Champions Germany With Late Comeback

Coach Hajime Moriyasu has some bitter memories of Qatar, as a player as he was part of the Japan team which missed out on the chance to qualify for the 1994 World Cup finals as they were within seconds of reaching their first finals only to concede a stoppage-time equalizer to Iraq which sent arch-rivals South Korea through instead.



That crushing moment is known as the "Agony of Doha" but while Japan's biggest football setback may never be forgotten, the Samurai Blue are determined to reverse their fortunes and make Qatar the stage for their best World Cup performance.



Japan have since then put the 1994 set behind them and since debuting in 1998 have qualified for seven successive World Cup tournaments and a last-eight finish is finally within Japan's reach despite featuring in a tough group feels Moriyasu, which he has reiterated time-to-time ahead of their opening match.