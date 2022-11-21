FIFA WC: Iran Players Refuse to Sing National Anthem in Match Against England

"We have to accept the conditions in our country are not right and our people are not happy. We are here but it does not mean we should not be their voice or we should not respect them,” Hindustan Times reported.

Iran’s players have previously expressed support for the demonstrations as well, which were triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody of Iran’s morality police, for allegedly wearing her Hijab inappropriately.

While some of the players donned black jackets during a friendly match this year, others have chosen not to celebrate the goals they score for the national side.