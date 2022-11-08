FIFA World Cup, Qatar, & Migrant Workers: A Tale of Abuse, Deaths, & Reform

“The construction of the house that my father started to build with his friend 10 years ago is still incomplete,” lamented 30-year-old Shravan, a resident of Telangana's Nizamabad, over the phone.

He lost his father Ramesh Kalladi, 50, who was working in Qatar for nearly seven years, on 10 August 2016. The official cause of death given to the family was cardiac arrest – a claim contested by Shravan.

Kalladi is one of those many unaccounted Indians who have lost their lives working for construction companies, especially those working to construct large stadiums for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The World Cup will start in Qatar on 20 November.

“My father worked in a construction company in Qatar and he was made to drive an old vehicle without any air conditioning in the sweltering summer heat there. He was made to work overtime and drive long distances without a break. He got sick and died because of this,” Shravan told The Quint.