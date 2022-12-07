FIFA World Cup 2022: Surprise Package Ramos’ Hat-Trick Helps Portugal Win 6-1

Joao Felix, Goncalo Ramos Pulled the Strings for Portugal

Felix, was not afraid to move deep in the Switzerland with his dribbling skills and also had the foresight to slice open the defence with his prodding runs in the rival half. He also fell back and also showed his defending skills along with his offensive ones.

After much attacking play, Portugal opened the scoring with a gem of a goal from Ramos, who beat Switzerland keeper Yann Sommer with a thunderbolt. He received the ball with his back towards goal, took a touch to turn and let fly and it took off with incredible venom and flew into the top corner, 1-0.

Portugal added a second one through 39-year-old Pepe, who finished off the set piece with a towering header from a corner taken by Bruno Fernandes to double the lead, 2-0.