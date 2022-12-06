Republic of Argendesh – How Sports Brought Bangladesh and Argentina Together

Argentina and Bangladesh defied international borders and geo-political restrictions to develop a sporting camaraderie.
As Mehidy Hasan Miraz struck the winning runs for Bangladesh in the first ODI against India, the Bangladeshi fans were not unchaperoned in their celebrations.
Argentina, a nation 17,000+ kilometres away from where the match took place in Dhaka, and with very limited knowledge about cricket, also erupted in ecstasy following the enthralling one-wicket victory.
The spectacular one-wicket victory made headlines – not only in the Bangladeshi dailies, but also on the Argentine news portals.
One would expect finding similarities between Bangladeshis and Argentinians to be an exercise in futility, with the cultures of the two nations being drastically different. Yet, here the world witnessed how sports traversed geographical and political differences.
Bangladeshis found a messiah in Lionel Messi, while in Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Argentines found not a mirage but an oasis.
This is the story of how sports, for the umpteenth time yet still very eloquently, proved how it is the greatest unifier.
The entire chronicle started in Bangladesh. Their passion for cricket was well-known and extensively covered, but the world was unaware of how the passion remained as unadulterated as ever before when it came to football, though their own national team is perhaps light-years away from a World Cup appearance.
Mesmerised by what Mario Kempes did with the ball, the green and reds formed an indelible bond with the blue and whites.
An affable connection was already sown, but it eclipsed to an everlasting stature a few years later when Bangladesh, alongside the world, witnessed the awe-inspiring rise of the phenomenon known as Diego Armando Maradona.
Following his retirement, Argentine football slipped into an era of frivolity, but nothing would deter the Bangladeshi fans from supporting La Albiceleste. Under the leadership of Lionel Messi, now that the team had a glorious opportunity of being crowned world champions, an undeniable premonition of momentous optimism gripped the Bangladeshis as effectively as it did the Argentines.
An Argentina-themed rickshaw on the streets of Bangladesh.
Giant screens were installed in almost every corner of the nation, as with hopes of witnessing the great Argentine renaissance led by Messi, Bangladeshi fans gathered in enormous numbers ahead of every Argentina game at the FIFA World Cup 2022.
The bona fide grief following the defeat to Saudi Arabia was poignant, but when the team did manage to turn it around and beat Mexico in the next match, Bangladeshis provided a new meaning to joie de vivre.
Video clips of thousands of Bangladeshis celebrating the success of a nation they have never even stepped foot in made rounds on social media. It caught the attention of almost everyone – former footballers, FIFA, and perhaps most importantly for Bangladesh, the Argentines.
A minuscule nation in Asia supported their football team with the same fervour and they did, was received as a gesture of gratifying brotherhood in Argentina. Argentina decided to return the favour, which ultimately resulted in the unique global display of sporting unity we now are experiencing.
Though Argentina played international cricket in the 1800s, the game lost its popularity with. Yet, upon discovering their nascent friends’ forte, they decided to support the Tigers.
The first assignment? A three-match ODI series against India.
A Facebook group was created to be the shrine of mutual admiration. It’s name - Fans Argentinos de la selección de cricket de Bangladesh (Argentine fans of the Bangladesh cricket team). Before anyone knew, the group had over one lakh members.
Argentine fans of Bangladesh cricket team - a group with over 1 lakh members on Facebook.
The South Americans would ask their Asian brothers about the rules of cricket, the latter would cherish tales of football from God’s own country.
An Argentine fan with the tattoo of the Bangladeshi flag.
Ultimately, there would be a spectacularly outlandish, yet incredibly fervent demand – the creation of an entirely new nation, called the Republic of Argendesh.
But what is Argendesh? No, not just two sports-frenzied groups with nothing better to indulge in. It provides an exemplary universal illustration of brotherhood and camaraderie, with absolute disregard for cultural barriers and geo-political hindrances.
