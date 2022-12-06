FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil Waltz Their Way Into QF by Beating South Korea 4-1

A fabulous show of football by Brazil sent South Korea packing in their FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 match at the 974 Stadium in Doha on Monday, 5 December.

The South Koreans were completely outplayed by the Brazilian side in the first half as the South Americans scored 4 goals in a span of just 29 minutes.

The Asian side could salvage its reputation in the second half, but just, with the help of a 76th minute stunned. The match ended 4-1 with Brazil set to take on Croatia in a quarter-final clash.