Actor Deepika Padukone To Unveil FIFA World Cup Trophy 'During The Finals'
The actor, producer, entrepreneur, and mental health advocate now is perhaps the first Indian actor to do so.
Actor Deepika Padukone will be unveiling the FIFA World Cup trophy during the finals says her team in a statement shared with the Quint. The actor, producer, entrepreneur, and mental health advocate now is perhaps the first Indian actor to do so.
The final match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Would be played at Qatar's Lusail Stadium which is located about 20 km north of the capital city of Doha.
Since her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti OM, in 2007, Deepika Padukone has been one of the most successful actors in the industry.
Her next release film, Pathaan, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraharam, is scheduled to hit the theatres on 25 January 2023.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.