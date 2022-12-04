FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi & Alvarez Help Argentina Reach Quarter-Finals

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argenti
(Photo: IANS)
Argentina survived some anxious moments against Australia to register a fighting 2-1 win in the round of 16 tie and move into the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022.
At the Ahmed Bin Ali on Saturday, 3 December, Argentina were able to withstand some last minute Australian attacks to move into the quarter-finals.
Argentina went into the half time break with a 1-0 lead, courtesy of an exceptional strike by skipper Lionel Messi in the 35th. Then in the second half, Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez made it 2-0 in the 57th minute.
Australia pulled one back in the 77th minute through a own goal by Enzo Fernandez, courtesy off a deflection
Meanwhile, Argentina's first goal came setpiece situation. Messi, who took control of the free kick, had his initial attempt intercepted, but the ball did not go far and came back to Messi via two colleagues.
Nicolas Otamendi squared the ball for Messi inside the box with the striker then unleashing a perfect grounded pushing the ball past two Australian defenders and the keeper to make it 1-0 with ten minutes to for the first half whistle.
The second goal for Argentina happened to be a big blunder from Australian keeper Mathew Ryan, who made a mess of what should have been an easy clearance.
With two strikers in hot pursuit, Ryan preferred to dribble his way but lost control with Alvarez pouncing on the loose ball to send the ball to the back of the net.
Australia kept themselves in the match with a goal 13 minutes from the final whistle.
Mooy's left footed drive directed goalwards found Fernandez on the way as it deflected ogf the Argentine midfielder and caught goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez wrong-footed.
Argentina will now take on the Netherlands in the quarterfinals.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)