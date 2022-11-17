FIFA World Cup 2022: The Swansong of Icons – Messi, Ronaldo & Last Chance Saloon

The conclusion of World War II was marked by a steep rise in fertility rates – often referred to as the ‘baby boom.’ Those born between 1946-1964 are, according to their demographic cohort, hence known as the ‘baby boomers.’

Effectively, if you are in your twenties now, your grandparents were baby boomers. If they were football fans, chances are huge that you have heard why the ‘baby boomers’ generation was a blessed one, as they witnessed a football icon in his prime.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, whom we know as Pele, was a phenomenon nonpareil, escaping the clutches of poverty to help Brazil win three World Cup titles.