FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Top Teams Standings, Updated Points Table Here

The FIFA World Cup 2022 has reached the Round of 16 matches. The tournament kicked off on 20 November and is scheduled to end on 18 December. The Round of 16 matches are set to begin today, Saturday, 3 December.

It is important to take a look at the updated FIFA World Cup 2022 points table to see which teams have qualified for the Round of 16 matches. We have all the latest details for you to stay updated.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is being hosted by Qatar and this is the first time, an Arab country has got the opportunity. You can take a look at the latest details about the Round of 16 matches that will start on Saturday. The top teams in the FIFA World Cup 2022 points table are getting ready to face each other.