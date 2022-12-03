ADVERTISEMENT

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Top Teams Standings, Updated Points Table Here

2022 FIFA World Cup Points Table: Take a look at the points table to know the top teams in the FIFA World Cup.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Football
2 min read
FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Top Teams Standings, Updated Points Table Here
i

The FIFA World Cup 2022 has reached the Round of 16 matches. The tournament kicked off on 20 November and is scheduled to end on 18 December. The Round of 16 matches are set to begin today, Saturday, 3 December.

It is important to take a look at the updated FIFA World Cup 2022 points table to see which teams have qualified for the Round of 16 matches. We have all the latest details for you to stay updated.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is being hosted by Qatar and this is the first time, an Arab country has got the opportunity. You can take a look at the latest details about the Round of 16 matches that will start on Saturday. The top teams in the FIFA World Cup 2022 points table are getting ready to face each other.

Also Read

Hitler, India & A Stolen Trophy: 13 Fascinating Stories About the FIFA World Cup

Hitler, India & A Stolen Trophy: 13 Fascinating Stories About the FIFA World Cup
ADVERTISEMENT
Take a look at the upcoming match details of the tournament and the latest FIFA World Cup 2022 points table to know the qualifying teams. We have the updated tables of all groups here for the readers.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Round of 16 Match Details

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 first match will be played today, on Saturday, 3 December, at 8:30 pm IST. Team Netherlands of Group A is getting ready to play against Team USA of Group B.

Football fans should take note of the match date and time. They can watch the live streaming of the entire match on the JioCinema app and website. One can also view the FIFA World Cup on the Sports18 channel at the scheduled date and time.

Also Read

FIFA World Cup: Japan Shock Spain to Enter Round of 16, Germany Knocked Out

FIFA World Cup: Japan Shock Spain to Enter Round of 16, Germany Knocked Out
ADVERTISEMENT

The Round of 16, the second match, is scheduled to be played between Argentina of Group C and Australia of Group D on Sunday, 4 December, at 12:30 am.

The third match of the Round of 16 is set to take place between France and Poland on Sunday at 8:30 pm IST. While France belongs to Group D, Poland is from Group C. These are the upcoming match details you should know for now.

Keep an eye on the live streaming and the points table to know which teams will qualify for the quarter-finals. We will bring all the details to you as the matches are played.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Latest Top Teams

Here is the updated FIFA World Cup 2022 points table after the matches are played on Saturday, 3 December:

PositionsTeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1Netherlands32105147
2Senegal32015416
3Ecuador31114314
4Qatar300317-60
PositionsTeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1England32109277
2USA31202115
3Iran310247-33
4Wales301216-51
Also Read

FIFA World Cup 2022: Belgium Exit From Group Stage, Croatia Advance To Last 16

FIFA World Cup 2022: Belgium Exit From Group Stage, Croatia Advance To Last 16
ADVERTISEMENT
PositionsTeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1Argentina32015236
2Poland31112204
3Mexico311123-14
4Saudi Arabia310235-23
PositionsTeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoals DifferencePoints
1France32016336
2Australia320134-16
3Tunisia31111104
4Denmark301213-21
PositionsTeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1Japan32014316
2Spain31119364
3Germany31116514
4Costa Rica3102311-83
Also Read

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina Qualify for Round of 16, Set To Face Australia

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina Qualify for Round of 16, Set To Face Australia
ADVERTISEMENT
PositionsTeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1Morocco32104137
2Croatia31204135
3Belgium311112-14
4Canada300327-50
PositionsTeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1Brazil32013126
2Switzerland32014316
3Cameroon31114404
4Serbia301258-31
PositionsTeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1Portugal32016426
2South Korea31114404
3Uruguay31112204
4Ghana310257-23
Also Read

FIFA World Cup 2022: Rashford’s Brace Against Wales Helps England Top Group B

FIFA World Cup 2022: Rashford’s Brace Against Wales Helps England Top Group B

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and football

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×