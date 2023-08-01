WWC: Morocco’s Nouhaila Benzina Becomes First Player To Wear Hijab at World Cup

Like the Men, Moroccan Women Are Also Making History in Football

Following an exemplary campaign from the men’s team last year, which saw Morocco progress to the semi-final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the female squad has also been doing the country proud.

The Lionesses of Atlas have become the first representatives from the Arab world to make it to the Women's World Cup, while with three points against South Korea, they are also in the running to qualify for the round of 16.

Speaking on his team’s progress, Moroccan skipper Ghizlane Chebbak told media “We are honoured to be the first Arab country to take part in the Women's World Cup. We feel we have to shoulder a big responsibility, to give a good image and show the achievements the Moroccan team has made.”