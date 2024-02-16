Al Nassr vs Al Fateh Football Live Streaming: When & How To Watch Live in India

Al Nassr vs Al Fateh live streaming details are mentioned here for interested viewers.
(Photo Courtesy: goal.com)
The Al Nassr vs Al Fateh match is set to take place soon. According to the latest official details on the schedule, the match will happen on Saturday, 17 February. People are looking forward to watching Cristiano Ronaldo from Al Nassr and Mourad Batna from Al Fateh in action. Despite his advancing age, Ronaldo has bagged 20 goals and nine assists. Mourad Batna, on the other hand, is a skilful winger who is famous for his dribbling ability.
Fans are excited to watch the Al Nassr vs Al Fateh match on Saturday. The football match will be live streamed for viewers in India who are waiting to see Cristiano Ronaldo in action. It is important to note that Al Nassr have scored in each of their past five league games. Viewers should know the latest important updates.
Here are the match date, timings, and live streaming updates of the upcoming Al Nassr vs Al Fateh competition. You should take note of the live streaming details if you want to watch the match on the scheduled date.
When will the Al Nassr vs Al Fateh match take place?
The Al Nassr vs Al Fateh match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 17 February 2024. You must remember the match date to watch it on time.
When will the Al Nassr vs Al Fateh match begin?
According to the official details mentioned on the schedule, the Al Nassr vs Al Fateh match is set to start at 1 pm ET, which is 10:30 pm IST on Saturday.
Where will the Al Nassr vs Al Fateh match be held?
As per the latest details, the Al Nassr vs Al Fateh match will be conducted in the Al-Awwal Stadium.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Al Nassr vs Al Fateh match?
You can watch the live telecast of the Al Nassr vs Al Fateh match in India on the Sony Sports Network channels.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Al Nassr vs Al Fateh match in India?
You can watch the Al Nassr vs Al Fateh match live streaming on the SonyLiv app and website on Saturday. Stay tuned to watch your favourite players.
