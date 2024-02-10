India vs Australia, U19 Cricket World Cup final: When & Where To Watch Live

India and Australia will face off in the U19 Cricket World Cup final. India currently holds the record for being the most successful team in the tournament with five trophies and further aims to secure back-to-back titles. Australia's journey to the final saw them clinch a thrilling victory against Pakistan in the semi-finals, with lower-order batter Oliver Peake playing a pivotal role by scoring 49 runs. On the other hand, India secured their spot in the final by defeating South Africa in a closely contested match, winning by two wickets.

India began their campaign with an easy 84-run victory against arch-rivals Bangladesh, followed by a massive 201-run win against Ireland. In their final group stage fixture, India thrashed hosts USA by 201 runs. In the Super Six stage, India cruised past New Zealand by 214 runs and Nepal by 132 runs, to set up a semi-final clash against South Africa, which they won by two wickets.