India vs Zimbabwe T20I Series 2024: Schedule, Fixtures, Matches, Live Streaming, and More.
(Photo: iStock)
India and Zimbabwe will clash in a five match T20I series from 6 to 14 July 2024. All the matches of this IND vs ZIM T20I Series 2024 will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. India's recent tour to Zimbabwe was in 2022 for a three match ODI series, which was won by India by 3-0.
The last time India and Zimbabwe squared off in a T20 match series was in 2016 which was triumphed by the men in blue by 2-1. India's tour to Zimbabwe will take place after the end of T20 World Cup 2024 which will take place from 1 June to 29 June 2024. Let us check out the India vs Zimbabwe T20I Series 2024 full schedule, fixtures, matches, live streaming, and telecast details below.
Check out the full schedule of IND vs ZIM T20 Series 2024 below.
India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I: Saturday, 6 July 2024 at Harare Sports Club (8 pm IST).
India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I: Sunday, 7 July 2024 at Harare Sports Club (8 pm IST).
India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I: Wednesday, 10 July 2024 at Harare Sports Club (8 pm IST).
India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I: Saturday, 13 July 2024 at Harare Sports Club (8 pm IST).
India vs Zimbabwe 5th T20I: Saturday, 14 July 2024 at Harare Sports Club (8 pm IST).
The IND vs ZIM T20I Series will start from Saturday, 6 July 2024.
The IND vs ZIM T20I Series will end on Saturday, 14 July 2024.
The IND vs ZIM T20I Series will be live streamed on FanCode app and website in India.
The IND vs ZIM T20I Series will be live telecasted on DD Sports channel in India.
