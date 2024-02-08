ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Riyadh Season Cup Final: When & How To Watch Live Streaming

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Riyadh Season Cup final match will be played today on 8 February 2024 at the Kingdom Arena.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Football
1 min read
Al Nassr and Al Hilal will lock horns in the final match of Riyadh Season Cup on Thursday, 8 February 2024. The game will be played at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr football team has been victorious in all their last five matches to secure a spot in the final.

Al Hilal is currently leading the Saudi Pro League Points Table, and have won some magnificent matches so far. They will try their best to win the title against Al Nassr in Thursday's match. Let us check out the Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Final date, time, venue. live streaming, telecast, and other details below.

When Will Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Riyadh Season Cup Final Match be Played?

The Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Riyadh Season Cup final match will be played on Thursday, 8 February 2024.

Where Will Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Riyadh Season Cup Final Match be Played?

The Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Riyadh Season Cup final match will be played at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

At What Time Will the Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Riyadh Season Cup Final Match Begin?

The Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Riyadh Season Cup final match will start at 11:30 pm IST.

When and Where To Watch the Live Streaming of Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Riyadh Season Cup Final?

The Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Riyadh Season Cup final match will be live streamed on DAZN app and website.

Where To Watch the Live Telecast of Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Riyadh Season Cup Final?

The Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Riyadh Season Cup final will not be live telecasted in India.

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and football

