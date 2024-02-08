Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Riyadh Season Cup Final: When & How To Watch Live Streaming

Al Nassr and Al Hilal will lock horns in the final match of Riyadh Season Cup on Thursday, 8 February 2024. The game will be played at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr football team has been victorious in all their last five matches to secure a spot in the final.

Al Hilal is currently leading the Saudi Pro League Points Table, and have won some magnificent matches so far. They will try their best to win the title against Al Nassr in Thursday's match. Let us check out the Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Final date, time, venue. live streaming, telecast, and other details below.