India vs England 3rd Test: When and Where to watch IND vs ENG live streaming.
(Image: Sportzpics)
India and England will clash in the third test match today on Thursday, 15 February 2024. The game will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. Currently, the IND vs ENG Test Series 2024 is locked at 1-1; therefore both the teams would try their best to win the match and take a lead in the series. One of the best players of team India Virat Kohli will be be missing from the squad, and that will definitely put pressure on the team. Young players like Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel will make their national debut in Rajkot.
Till date, India and England have squared off in 56 matches in India, out of which the Indian team have won 23 matches, England have won 15 games, and 18 matches ended in a draw. Let us check out the India vs England third test match 2024 date, time, venue, live streaming, and telecast details below.
IND vs ENG 3rd test match will be played today on Thursday, 15 February 2024.
IND vs ENG 3rd test match will start at 9:30 am IST. The toss will be held half an hour early.
IND vs ENG 3rd test match will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.
IND vs ENG 3rd test match will be live streamed on Jio Cinema app and website.
IND vs ENG 3rd test match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 Network.
India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, K L RahulBatter, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rajat Patidar, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Srikar Bharat, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, and Mohammed Siraj.
England Squad: Ben Stokes (c), Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Daniel Lawrence, Shoaib Bashir, Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (wk), Ollie Pope, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson, and Jack Leach.
