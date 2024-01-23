AFC Asian Cup: India Lose 1-0 to Syria, Bow Out With 0 Points & 0 Goals

Considering the Indian men’s football team had lost their first couple of matches at the AFC Asian Cup against Australia and Uzbekistan, where they conceded five goals and scored none, hopes of qualifying for the round of 16 were minimal ahead of Tuesday’s (23 January) fixture against Syria. Despite that, the Indian football fanatics aspired to see their team conclude the campaign in Qatar with at least one point.

That, however, was not meant to be, as Igor Stimac’s men succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against the Qasioun Eagles, in Al Khor’s Al Bayt Stadium. With this, the Blue Tigers’ campaign ends with three defeats, where they could not score in nearly 300 minutes.