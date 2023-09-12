Coach Igor Stimac Picked Indian Football Team on Astrologer’s Advice: Report

Indian football team coach Igor Stimac picked the national squad for the crucial Asian Cup qualification match against Afghanistan in June 2022 on the advice of an astrologer from Delhi-NCR, according to a report in Indian Express.

Interestingly, it is also said that the astrologer was introduced to Stimac by the All India Football Federation (AIFF). According to the report, the then secretary-general of AIFF, Kushal Das has admitted that he introduced the two to each other in May 2022.