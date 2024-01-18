AFC Asian Cup 2024: India Lose Sight of Plans in 3-0 Defeat to Uzbekistan

The trickster had a crucial role to play in the second goal as well, in the 18th minute of the game. Sprinting down the left flank, he launched a grounded cross which found Akash Mishra putting in a sliding tackle with all his might. Albeit the left-back’s efforts could easily have resulted in an own-goal, it ricocheted off the woodwork before being tucked into an empty net by veteran forward Igor Sergeyev.

One of the rare sights of goal India had in this match was in the 45th minute, when winger Naorem Mahesh Singh fired a left-footed attempt with considerable power from outside the box, only to be parried away by the Uzbek goalkeeper, Utkir Yusupov.

Four minutes later, the score read 3-0 in Uzbekistan’s four, with another defensive lapse proving to be fatal for the Indian side. Another full-back – Farrukh Sayfiev this time around – delivered a cross from the right flank, which struck the training leg of Sherzod Nasrullaev. For the second instance in the match, the ball struck the crossbar only to find a player in white again, which was Nasrullaev on this occasion, and the defender obliged by guiding it past Gurpreet.