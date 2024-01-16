Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Football Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Lionel Messi Wins FIFA ‘The Best’ Award, Pep Guardiola Crowned Best Coach

Lionel Messi Wins FIFA 'The Best' Award, Pep Guardiola Crowned Best Coach

FIFA The Best Awards: #LionelMessi was crowned as the best men's player for the third time.
IANS
Football
Updated:

Lionel Messi has retained the FIFA 'The Best' men's player award.

(Photo: PTI)

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi retained FIFA 'The Best' men's player award on Monday (15 January), two months after he claimed his eighth Ballon d'Or award.

The 36-year-old was absent from the ceremony held in London, while Pep Guardiola, who coached Messi at Barcelona, showed up to collect the trophy for the men's best coach.

The Spaniard steered Manchester City to the Premier League title, the FA Cup and a first Champions League last season. The treble also gave bonuses to many Man City players, as Ederson received the goalkeeper award, and six of the Brazilian's club teammates were named in the men's team of the year.
Besides, England manager Sarina Wiegman was crowned the women's best coach while Spain and Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati added the women's best player award to her women's Ballon d'Or.

Marta has been honored with the FIFA Special Award for her outstanding career achievements. The 37-year-old Brazilian scored 17 goals in 23 matches at six World Cup tournaments. She was recognized as the world's best female player six times.

Aitana Bonmati won the best women's player award.

FIFA ‘The Best’ – Complete List of Winners

  • Men's Category:

Best player: Lionel Messi (Argentina/Paris Saint-Germain-Inter Miami)

Best coach: Pep Guardiola (Spain/Manchester City)

Best goalkeeper: Ederson (Brazil/Manchester City)

Puskas (best goal) award: Guilherme Madruga (Brazil/Botafogo)

Fair play award: Brazilian men's senior team

Team of the year: Thibaut Courtois (Belgium/Real Madrid), Kyle Walker (England/Manchester City), John Stones (England/Manchester City), Ruben Dias (Portugal/Manchester City), Bernardo Silva (Portugal/Manchester City), Jude Bellingham (England/Borussia Dortmund-Real Madrid), Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium/Manchester City), Lionel Messi (Argentina/PSG-Inter Miami), Erling Haaland (Norway/Manchester City), Kylian Mbappe (France/Paris Saint-Germain), Vinicius Junior (Brazil/Real Madrid)

  • Women's Category:

Best player: Aitana Bonmati (Spain/Barcelona)

Best coach: Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands/England)

Best goalkeeper: Mary Earps (England/Manchester United)

Team of the year: Mary Earps (England/Manchester United); Olga Carmona (Spain/Real Madrid), Lucy Bronze (England/Barcelona), Alex Greenwood (England/Manchester City), Keira Walsh (England/Barcelona), Alessia Russo (England/Manchester United-Arsenal) Lauren James (England/Chelsea), Ella Toone (England/Manchester United) Aitana Bonmati (Spain/Barcelona), Alex Morgan (United States/San Diego Wave), Sam Kerr (Australia/Chelsea)

Published: 16 Jan 2024,11:08 AM IST

