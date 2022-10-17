Qatar To Host AFC Asian Cup 2023, India and Saudi Arabia Shortlisted for 2027

India Shortlisted for AFC Asian Cup 2027

Meanwhile, Football Australia withdrew from the AFC Asian Cup 2023 bidding process on September 1, 2022, while the Uzbekistan Football Association and the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran officially withdrew their bids to host the AFC Asian Cup 2027 on December 14, 2020, and October 13, 2022, respectively.



The AFC President added, "Again, we thank our three Member Associations - the All India Football Federation, the Qatar Football Association and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation - for submitting strong bids to host the AFC Asian Cup 2027.



"We must also acknowledge the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran and the Uzbekistan Football Association for signaling their intent to host the 2027 edition and Football Australia for indicating their interest for the 2023 tournament.



"Across our competitions, we are seeing our digital engagement and TV viewership grow in record numbers and it is our responsibility to ensure that each tournament surpasses the achievements of the previous edition.



"In the All India Football Federation and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, we have two exemplary bids, and I am confident that the Qatar Football Association will strengthen the foundations for the eventual 2027 hosts to build upon," said the AFC president.