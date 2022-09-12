AIFF, Qatar FA to Sign MoU on Strategic Alliance for Mutual Benefit
AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey and secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran met QFA officials on Sunday.
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Qatar Football Association (QFA) on "strategic alliance for mutual benefit", it was announced after a meeting between the top officials of the two football governing bodies, on Sunday.
Newly elected AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey and secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran on Sunday met Qatar Football Association chief Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Bin Ahmed Al-Thani and general secretary Mansoor Al-Ansari.
"I would like to express my sincere thanks and gratitude to the QFA President for his valuable time to discuss collaboration possibilities between India and Qatar. I am sure this would be beneficial to both countries in the long run," Chaubey said after the meeting.
Earlier, the AIFF president and secretary general on Friday met with FIFA President Gianni Infantino to discuss the way forward for Indian football.
