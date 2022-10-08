Meet The Stars of India's FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Team

Though the road to success may seem strenuous, the game certainly repays in its own mysterious way, and no one knows this more than Astam Oraon. Hailing from a remote village in the Gumla district of Jharkhand, Astam is the captain of the India under-17 team.

Astam, who has played several international games for the country at the junior level is still a rising star but her contributions to the nation have not gone unnoticed. Her sacrifices and love for the game bore fruit even for her small village as the local administration decided to build a road all the way to her home.

“My mother told me about the road being constructed, and I feel happy that something was being done in my name,” Astam said.